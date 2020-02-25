TAMPA, Fla. — $760,000.

That's the lump sum a woman took home – before taxes – after winning $1 million on a $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game.

It's a $20 game with $329 million in cash prizes and six top prizes. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery announced Tuesday 26-year-old Kaitlyn Metzmeier bought the winning scratch-off from Linebaugh Food Mart on Linebaugh Road and Anderson Road in Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

In a news release, the Florida Lottery said scratch-off games account for about 69 percent of all ticket sales and provided $965 million in fiscal year 2018-2019 for education.

