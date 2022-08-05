Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside

The child has been transported to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital to be checked out, according to police.

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said a young woman drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside of it Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department reports.

The child was sent to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital to be checked out and was reunited with their mother.

At this time, police say they're not sure how the person was able to steal the car. Authorities are conducting a search for the young woman near where the car was found.

According to police, the person in question is either in their late teen years or early twenties and was reported wearing a black jacket or a long-sleeved shirt with light-colored shorts.