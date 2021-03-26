Tampa woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

Susan Getty purchased her winning ticket at Publix on Ehrlich Road in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — This Tampa woman is having one lucky day.

Susan Getty is the big winner of the $1,000,000 prize after playing the aptly-named "Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game. She has chosen to collect her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Getty purchased her ticket from Publix, located at 5371 Ehrlich Road in Tampa, which will be receiving a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The scratch-off game was launched in February of last year and cost $30 a ticket. Scratch-offs account for about 75 percent of the Florida Lottery's ticket sales.