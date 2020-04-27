HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from Dec. 16, 2019.

The Veggie Van is heading out with tons of free produce on board.

The traveling van is known for helping people who have trouble finding fresh fruits and vegetables. And now, during the coronavirus pandemic, people need it more than ever.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA commissioned the mobile produce stand which usually heads out to Hillsborough and Pasco county neighborhoods where no full-service grocery stores exist.

The bags include produce like bananas, onions, oranges, sweet potatoes, apples, greens, and other nutritious options. The bags usually cost $4 each, but during the coronavirus pandemic, they're free!

The prepackaged bags will be set out on portable tables for you to pick up. Veggie Van supervisors ask that you practice social distancing while you pick up your produce.

The Veggie Van will make weekly stops in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

They'll head out to Tampa Heights, Sulphur Springs, Plant City, Wimauma, and Dover. To see when the can will be in your area, check out the Veggie Van Facebook.

All preregistration and eligibility requirements have been dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Hillsborough County website.

Each family is allowed to pick up one bag of produce. Other items such as peanut butter, cereal, applesauce, and milk are also available.

RELATED: Publix buying extra food from farmers to give to Feeding America food banks during pandemic

RELATED: Shop local: St. Pete's Saturday Morning Market moves to online orders, pick-up

RELATED: COVID-19: Your produce is still safe

RELATED: How YMCAs are helping local families during pandemic

RELATED: 'Veggie Van' provides fresh produce for a bargain

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter