A Tampa youth detention facility worker has been arrested for child abuse.

Investigators say Jimmy Nunez, 30, tried to help another staff member de-escalate an argument between two juveniles at the Sunshine Youth Services Detention Facility on Columbus Drive East when he allegedly grabbed a 16-year-old boy by the upper body and pulled him to the ground.

Nunez pinned the boy down and punched him in the right torso 11 times, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The boy suffered bruises and soreness to his ribs -- but no permanent injuries, deputies say.

Detectives say the incident, which allegedly happened just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, was captured on surveillance cameras and witnessed by other staff members and juveniles.

Following an investigation, Nunez, who lives in Temple Terrace, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of child abuse.

