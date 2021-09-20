St.Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne says the driver got out safely and no injuries were reported.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A massive tanker-truck fire shut down I-10 East near I-310 in St. Charles Parish Monday afternoon.

Video shows the truck engulfed in flames and a burning substance floating on the water all around it.

I-10E is closed between LaPlace and I-310. Expect heavy traffic on Airline from Laplace to Destrehan.

As of 3:30 p.m., traffic is backed up to Kenner.

Earlier in the day, a multi-car crash shut down I-10E near LaPlace.

Retired Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré was involved in the crash and shared photos of the aftermath on Twitter.

In the three pictures that Honoré posted showing the damage from the accident, his Land Cruiser appeared to be totaled. Also, his airbags had deployed.

Stuff Happened and I and others walked away I 10 Laplas La . My Land Cruiser Saved Me . @LAStatePolice EMS and St John Fire 🔥 all done great pic.twitter.com/mSx4fPXmjc — Russel L. Honore' (@ltgrusselhonore) September 20, 2021

A tractor-trailer and another car were also involved. Those two vehicles had to be put out by the St. John the Baptist Parish Fire department.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the crash happened before 9:40 a.m. near mile marker 209. The crash closed I-10 east, forcing traffic to be diverted to US Hwy 51.

The cause of the crash is unknown at the time.