As Michael strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, some cities and counties said they were opening sandbag locations around Tampa Bay.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch on Monday morning from the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay.

The city of Tarpon Springs is distributing sandbag supplies ahead of Hurricane Michael's anticipated mid-week landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

Residents can pick up sandbags beginning at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

• Tarpon Springs Splash Park parking lot – Live Oak Street at Safford Avenue

• Dodecanese Boulevard at Roosevelt Boulevard

• Dorsett Park – E. Harrison Street at S. Levis Avenue

The city of Crystal River opened a self-serve sandbag location at the Crystal River Fire Station at 650 NW 3rd Ave.

Pasco County announced it was opening 24-hour self-serve sandbag locations in New Port Richey, Hudson and San Antonio.

• Fire Station #17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey (opens at 1 p.m.)

• Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson (opens at 1 p.m.)

• Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey

• C-Barn, 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

We reached out to other counties and cities regarding the distribution of sandbags and all said they are closely monitoring Hurricane Michael and its potential impacts.

Cities and counties are providing emergency services updates on their respective Facebook and Twitter pages.

