116th Epiphany Celebration to take place this week

The annual celebration will take place on Jan. 6.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — This week, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs will host the 116th annual Epiphany celebration. The yearly tradition is one of Tampa Bay’s most popular and unique religious events.

On Jan. 6, 2022, the church will celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist in the River of Jordan. Observance of the epiphany will begin at 8 a.m. with the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy happening at 9 a.m.

Following the divine liturgy, Archbishop Elpidophros, hierarchs, clergy and dignitaries will head to the Spring Bayou for an invocation and the release of a white dove. The church says the dove symbolizes the Holy Spirit flying over the Bayou.