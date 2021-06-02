Tarpon Springs dedicates marker to its Historic District

The district was first listed in 1990 on the National Register of Historic Places.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs dedicated a historic marker Wednesday to the city's Historic District.

The district is located at the southeast corner of U.S. 19 and East Tarpon Avenue. City officials say the original town's plot was recorded in the Hillsborough County courthouse on May 5, 1884.

Soon thereafter, a post office was established. Three years later, and the town, along with its 300 residents, was officially incorporated into Tarpon Springs.

The historic marker now sits on a commercial building in the district that was originally built between 1909 and 1913. It says the building originally housed a cigar shop, pool room and barbershop.

"The Historic District State Marker was obtained with the assistance and sponsorship of the Pinellas County Historic Preservation Board," a city spokesperson wrote in an email.