2 people hurt, 2 dogs rescued in Tarpon Springs house fire

The fire broke out around 8:04 a.m. Friday and has since been extinguished.
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two people were hurt, and two dogs were rescued from a morning house fire in Tarpon Springs.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 8:04 a.m. Friday on Morgan Street East. The fire has since been extinguished.

Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The agency is expected to release more details later Friday.

This is a developing story.

