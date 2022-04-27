Tarpon Springs homeowners weigh in on city infrastructure plans as sea levels cause flooding

Neighbors from the area came out to an informational meeting Wednesday night to voice their opinions on infrastructure designs to prevent flooding in their homes.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — "There's a big problem, and it's getting worse," that's how Mary Coburn of Tarpon Springs describes the flooding near Whitcomb Bayou. "It used to be once a year. Now, during a certain time of year, it's like almost every weekend."

That's exactly why homeowners from the area came out to an informational meeting Wednesday evening to voice their opinions on some infrastructure designs made by the city to help address the flooding issues.

Multiple options for solutions are on deck. And, Bob Robertson of the city's project administration department gave us some insight into potential price tags.

"With these, we're still in the very early stages, but it's in the multi-millions of dollars, for sure," he said.

Neighbors are being asked to choose between road raising, building a sea wall, or having a berm put along the bayou's shoreline, as well as choosing between adding in a raised round-a-bout or a raised four-way stop at S. Spring Boulevard and W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

But, how long could it be before we start to see something implemented?

"I would say the best guess is two years," Robertson said. "We're working through a grant process and there's permitting that's involved."

While they voice their opinions, neighbors say, they're happy the city seems to want to fix the flooding issue before all the investments they've poured into their home and community…wash away.