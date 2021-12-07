Tarpon Springs residents file lawsuit against city over apartment project along Anclote River

In early November, commissioners voted to give the 73-acre plot of land to the Houston-based Morgan Development Group.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A group of "concerned citizens" from Tarpon Springs are in the process of suing the city after commissioners last month approved a controversial apartment project along the Anclote River.

The non-profit group, Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs, argues that the process in which the 73-acre plot of land was given to the Houston-based Morgan Development Group went against the city's own comprehensive plan and ignored concerns of possible flooding and storm surge vulnerability. According to the group, the land is zoned for commercial use.

In early November, commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of the Anclote Harbor project following a nine-hour hearing that ended at 3:31 a.m. The project included building multifamily residential apartments along the Anclote River, according to development plans provided to the city. Those plans show the project would construct five buildings, totaling 404 residential units. On top of that, there would be garage parking and recreational amenities.