1 person killed, another hurt in Tarpon Springs shooting

Police are asking any witnesses to the shooting to contact detectives.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police are working to piece together what led to the shooting of two people, resulting in the death of one of them Sunday evening, according to a news release.

Police said they were called just after 8 p.m. to the area of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Levis Avenue after people reported they heard gunshots.

As officers were starting to locate witnesses to the reported gunshots, they said they were informed two people who had been shot had arrived at Advent Health of North Pinellas.

The agency said officers then learned the shooting happened in the area of Lincoln Avenue between E Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and E Harrison Street.

Both people were treated for their injuries. One person who was shot later died, the agency reported.