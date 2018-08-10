TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – The city of Tarpon Springs is distributing sandbag supplies ahead of Tropical Storm Michael's anticipated mid-week landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch on Monday morning from the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay.

Residents can pick up sandbags beginning at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

• Tarpon Springs Splash Park parking lot – Live Oak Street at Safford Avenue

• Dodecanese Boulevard at Roosevelt Boulevard

• Dorsett Park – E. Harrison Street at S. Levis Avenue

Michael is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday.

