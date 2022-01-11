'Ready for It?': Taylor Swift set to take over Raymond James Stadium in April

This tour will be a "journey through the musical eras" of her career – both past and present.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Swifties in the Tampa Bay area – if you want to see Taylor Swift live in concert, you're going to need to block off April 15 on your calendars!

The world-renowned singer is scheduled to take over the stage at Raymond James Stadium as part of her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. The concert is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 with special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.

This tour will be a "journey through the musical eras" of her career – both past and present.

The first leg of the tour is set for stadiums across the U.S. with international dates set to be announced in the future. While the first tour date is set for March 18 in Arizona – fans will only need to wait barely a month for the pop star to grace the Tampa area.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets can register for the verified fan presale by clicking here. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9 with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.