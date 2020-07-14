You could claim a piece of $7.2 million for people targeted in tech support scams

Claims can be submitted through August 30.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — If you were victimized by a tech support scam, you may be able to file a claim to get back some of your money that was lost.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants you to know that there is a multi-million restitution claims process currently underway through Aug. 30. If you received a notification that you're eligible to file a claim, you're encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

The Attorney General's Office says more than 100,000 people nationwide were victimized by tech support scams made by the following companies:

Complete Fix

Compusafe

JSA Sales

GoReadyCalls Marketing

My Direct Customer Care

My Direct Tech

PC Tech Pros

Project Net 123

Protectnet Solutions

Safenet Solutions

Secure IT Digital Solutions

Telcom Experts

US Software Experts

US Software Pros

Webguard 123

Wizard Tech Solutions

Banc of America Merchant Services provided payment processing for the accused companies, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Through an agreement with that bank, a claims process with $7.2 million is available to those who were victimized by those companies.

If you need to file a claim, you can find information on how to here.

“Our Consumer Protection Division has worked hard to secure restitution for victims of tech support scams and they continue to diligently reach out to eligible consumers. We need your help to make sure victims know restitution is still available. If you or someone you know was the victim of a tech support scam, please file a claim before the August 30 deadline," Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

The Attorney General's Office says tech support scams usually involve fake pop-up messages or imposter phone calls claiming that a consumer’s computer is infected with malware that poses an imminent risk to the device.

Scammers will request virtual access to a victim’s computer to supposedly fix the nonexistent problem. These scammers often target seniors.