TAMPA, Fla. — There's $2.4 million available in the Tampan Bay Area for companies looking to hire or train new employees

A federal grant wants to help make the Tampa Bay area a destination for technology companies.



$3.4 million is being offered to the area by the U.S. Department of Labor's employment and training division. The program is called TechHire. TechHire will give a company hiring a tech position 10 weeks of an employee salary.



"We want to train talent and retain talent. More than anything else you have to keep up to speed in this digital age," says Tracy Ingram with TechHire. Ingram says the goal is to draw more technology companies to the area and to create a more skilled, local workforce.



"You don't have to be a tech company so much as your have to be looking for a tech position. We have escape rooms looking to build Aarduino kits or electronics to build out cool Halloween exhibits, or other companies are trying to do a website or marketing and trying to be a part of the digital age and they don't know how to do that. Sometimes with servers you just need someone to come in and take care of all of the technology," says Ingram, urging any business, large or small to apply.



The deadline to apply is December 31st. You can apply here.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter