TECO files for approval to raise monthly bills

Natural gas customers can sign up to speak at a virtual hearing on the issue next month.

TAMPA, Fla. — TECO Peoples Gas is asking the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) for permission to increase base rates starting in early 2021. It's the first time the company has asked for a rate hike in 12 years.

How much will my bill go up?

If the increase is approved, residential natural gas customers would see an increase of about $5 a month. Peoples Gas says a "typical" customer is using between 100 and 249 therms of gas a year, and are billed at the RS-2 rate.

In an email to customers Thursday, September 17, the company says it can't keep making progress without more money.

"Since [2008], the company has invested significantly in its system, technologies and operations to ensure safety and reliability, while keeping rates stable. However, in that time, the combination of necessary infrastructure investment, cost of construction, evolving customer expectations, advances in technology, and increased operations requirements now causes us to seek rate relief."

Can I comment on the proposed increase?

Virtual public hearings with the PSC to consider the rate hike are scheduled for the first and second weeks of October. Customers can sign up to speak or can submit comments ahead of time by email or phone.

Public Hearing Dates

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

The PSC is asking customers about the quality of service from Peoples Gas and how an increase on their monthly bill would impact them. You can sign up to testify at the public hearing by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or calling 1-850-413-7080. You'll need to give your name, address, and the date and time of the hearing you want to attend. You have to sign up at least 2 business days before the hearing.

Submitting a Comment without Testifying

There are a few ways to add your voice to the conversation without testifying during the public hearing.

If you have comments about the proposed rate hike, you can write to the PSC using a pre-addressed comment card or send an email to clerk@psc.state.fl.us. You're asked to mention the docket numbers: 20200051-GU and 20200166-GU. You can download and print the comment card here or write to the address below:

Office of the Commission Clerk

2540 Shumard Oak Boulevard

Tallahassee, FL 32399-0850

If you have concerns specifically over your service with Peoples Gas, the PSC wants you to call the Office of Consumer Assistance and Outreach at 1-800-342-3552. Tripp Coston, Economic Supervisor, is the PSC representative for this docket. You can reach him by emailing tcoston@psc.state.fl.us or calling 1-850-413-6814. You can also write to the address below:

Office of Consumer Assistance and Outreach

2540 Shumard Oak Boulevard

Tallahassee, FL 32399-0850

When will a decision be made?

The PSC will hold a virtual technical hearing between October 27 and 29 so Peoples Gas can go over their reasoning for requesting a rate hike. The commission will release their decision soon after.

You can read the PSC's overview of the case here.

How can I watch the hearings?

To watch either the customer service hearings or the technical hearing live, visit floridapsc.com and look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of your screen. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 1-850-413-7999 to listen to the hearings.

TECO stopped disconnecting service for people who couldn't pay during the pandemic back in March. The company says starting in September, people who receive a final notice and still don't pay will have their electric turned off. Reduced rates because of the pandemic will remain through December 2020.

Anyone who may be struggling to pay their bill is asked to call 813-223-0800 for assistance.

