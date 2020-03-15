TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will not be disconnecting people’s service for nonpayment through the end of March.

TECO said the health and safety of customers, employees and the communities it serves is its top priority. The utilities are prepared for the coronavirus pandemic and are taking steps to help customers – and to prevent the virus’ spread as we continue to provide vital energy to the community.

TECO said essential work will continue for power plants; including solar facilities, will continue to generate electricity, and power outages will be restored. For Peoples Gas, natural gas service will continue, and the company will respond 24/7 to gas leak and emergency calls. For both utilities, employees stand ready to serve customers and provide customer support by phone and online.

“Reducing service to our customers is never easy, but our greater priority is the health and safety of our customers and employees,” said Nancy Tower, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “Tampa Electric will continue to provide our 780,000 customers with safe, reliable and affordable electricity.”

“As we continue to monitor the situation, it is important for our customers to know that we’re here for them,” said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas. “We will continue to deliver safe, reliable and environmentally friendly natural gas to the more than 200 communities we serve across the state.”

The reduction in face-to-face visits is part of the company’s’ comprehensive pandemic plan.

You can find more information on TECO's website.

