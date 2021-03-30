Tampa radio legend Tedd Webb dies at 72

His family is planning a tribute to him.

Longtime Tampa radio personality Tedd Webb died Tuesday surrounded by members of his family, his Facebook page announced.

"With a mix of emotions, we have to announce that Tedd has passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family at 12:45 this afternoon," the post read.

He was 72 and had been a staple of Tampa's airwaves for decades. Most recently, he was heard on NewsRadio WFLA's "AM Tampa Bay" program until he retired in 2017.

Webb had recently stopped dialysis and transitioned to hospice care.

The Tampa Bay legend started his career in radio in 1963 when he was a high school correspondent at Jesuit High School for WALT radio.

"I never would have suspected at that point that I would have been in this business for as long as I've been in it, or even in this business at all," he told Great Day Tampa Bay in 2018.

At the time he shared his regrets about having to retire but said health issues kept him from continuing.

In a social media post, his family said they were finalizing plans for a tribute to Webb and asked for continued privacy.