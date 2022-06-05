Body found in Tampa believed to belong to missing 14-year-old girl, police say

The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. — A teenager found dead early Friday morning is believed to be a missing runaway from Temple Terrace, police say.

The Tampa Police Department said a 14-year-old girl's body was discovered on West Floribraska Avenue near North Highland Avenue after officers responded to a report of several gunshots being fired just before 4 a.m.

Investigators say the teen is believed to be Nilexia B. Alexander, who was previously reported missing. While the exact circumstances surrounding the teen's death are not yet known, authorities confirmed she had apparent gunshot wounds.

"Our deepest condolences go to her family, loved ones and friends. As

investigators continue their work to confirm her identity, they are also

working to uncover the circumstances that led to her death," TPD wrote in an email Friday night.