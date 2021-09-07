Have you seen these teen girls? St. Petersburg police are looking for them

St. Petersburg police are looking for two teen girls who are both classified as "runaways."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are searching for two teenage girls, including one who has not been seen since June.

While their disappearances are unrelated, police are asking for the public's help finding them.

Sarah Smith who is 13 was last seen in the area of 7th Avenue South and 8th Street in St. Petersburg on Aug. 21. Police believe the 13-year-old girl could be anywhere between St. Petersburg, Orlando or Sarasota.

Smith is described as 5-feet, 6-inches, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also searching for 15-year-old Geneva "Paris" Whitley who was last seen June 17. Authorities say she was in the area of 5th and 6th Avenue South and 31st Street South at the time of her disappearance.

Whitley is described as 5-feet, 6-inches, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she is in the area of Jordan Park or Harbordale or possibly Gulfport. She could be in the company of friends.