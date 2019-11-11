NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle Monday in Pasco County.

It happened at the intersection of Madison Street and Arthur Avenue in New Port Richey.

The teen suffered a head injury. She was flown to an area hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

