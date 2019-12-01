TAMPA, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal traffic crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The agency said the crash happened Friday evening near 124th Avenue and Florida Avenue.

Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski said the deputy was headed north on Florida through a green light and saw a person walking a bike across the street. The deputy swerved to avoid striking them, but hit a 15-year-old boy walking with the other person.

The boy died from his injuries.

The deputy was in an undercover car. He has been with the force for more than 5 years, Lusczynski said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the intersection was closed as the investigation begins.

Stay with WTSP.com as this story develops.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.