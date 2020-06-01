BRANDON, Fla. — A teenager was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Sunday in Brandon.

Deputies say the 16-year-old crossed N. Parsons Avenue right in front of an SUV near Clemens Road.

According to a news release, the driver of the red 2000 Ford Explorer saw the teen moments before hitting him, but there wasn't enough time to avoid the crash.

Deputies say the boy died at the scene, and his family has been notified.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. According to the release, the driver did not show any signs of being impaired.

RELATED: Teen shot at a Plant City church parking lot

RELATED: Police: Two juveniles hospitalized after crashing stolen car into house in St. Pete

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter