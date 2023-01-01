Teen shot at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa

Police say Good Samaritans provided first aid to the teenager before first responders arrived.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday, the Tampa Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.

Police say Good Samaritans provided first aid to the teenager before first responders arrived. The boy is in critical condition as of Sunday night.

Tampa police say that, according to "early reports," two groups of people got into some sort of altercation that escalated before gunshots were fired.

The department did not say that anyone was arrested and is asking the public to contact officers if they know anything about the case.