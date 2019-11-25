DOVER, Fla. — Detectives are trying to figure out how a teenager was shot in Hillsborough County.
The 14-year-old was shot in the lower body Monday at a home on Renfroe Avenue near Pettie Road in Dover.
The teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Investigators say the family is not cooperating.
