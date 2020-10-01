TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A “stray bullet” hit a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority bus Wednesday night in Temple Terrace.

Neither HART nor the Temple Terrace Police notified the public.

It happened in the area of 56th Street and Busch Boulevard.

HART Director of Communications Carson Chambers told 10News it was a “stray bullet not aimed at bus… per TTP [Temple Terrace Police].”

The call came in as a shooting incident, Temple Terrace Police confirmed, and the report listed it as a “weapon offense.”

The police report said the bus driver believed someone had shot the window. The report does not specify how many people were on board the bus at the time.

A right-side window of bus 2916 was shattered, valued at $1,500.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is still open, according to Temple Terrace Police.

