TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The people of the Bahamas have a long way to go on their road to recovery after Hurricane Dorian.

The Temple Terrace Fire Department wants to help. "When a storm or other emergency threatens the City of Temple Terrace, residents, City staff and elected officials look to the Fire Department and for first responders to keep our community safe both during and in the aftermath of disaster," says Temple Terrace Fire Chief Ian Kemp.

That's why Temple Terrace Fire is sending one of their retired trucks to Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fire & Rescue. The station in Abaco was destroyed by Dorian. Ten-8 Fire Equipment will also send four breathing apparatus, air cylinders and hose. Hydro Dynamic Solutions will help coordinate the shipment of the truck.

"We suffered major damages in Abaco with results to our fire department trucks, equipment and building - losing just about everything we had," said Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Danny Sawyer.

Temple Terrace City Manager Charles Stephenson suggested the newly retired truck be donated to the Bahamas and Chief Kemp agreed. The truck was retired to make room for a new truck on the station's fleet.

The title will be transferred to the Marsh Harbour Fire Department on Thursday afternoon. Temple Terrace firefighters will also train one of the Bahamian firefighters on the new equipment.

The engine will be transported to Riviera Beach where it will then be shipped to the Abaco Islands.

