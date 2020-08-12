President Trump says he will join Texas Attorney General's motion to overturn Biden victory

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against four battleground states, stating that the states exploited the COVID-19 Pandemic.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, stating that the states exploited the COVID-19 Pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.

The lawsuit also states that the states enacted last-minute changes, skewing the results of the 2020 general election.

Attorney General Ken Paxton believes that the states flooded the citizens with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements, involving how they were received, evaluated, and counted.

Paxton expresses how the trust of the citizens and the integrity of the 2020 election was compromised because of the violation of the statutes by the states.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”

Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General of Arkansas, also released a statement saying Arkansas would support the Texas motion, saying "The integrity of our nation and it must be upheld."

On December 9, President Trump tweeted that he would be joining Texas in its Supreme Court bid.

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Rudy Guliani, Trump's top campaign lawyer, also expressed support for the motion during a call into a WABC-AM show.

While Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes when the Electoral College meets, if he is denied Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania's voted based on Paxton's motion it would bring him below the 270 needed to win.