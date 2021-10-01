Larry Rendell Brock was arrested in Texas Sunday. Hillwood Airways in Fort Worth confirmed to WFAA on Saturday that Brock was no longer with the company.

Updated at 5:23 p.m. with information from the FBI.

A Grapevine man turned himself in to the FBI at the Grapevine Police station on Sunday, federal officials confirm.

Larry Rendell Brock was placed under arrest following an FBI investigation into his involvement in the siege at the U.S. Capitol, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

On Sunday, Brock was charged in federal court in the District of Columbia on two counts. He faces one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, federal officials said.

Brock is temporarily being held in the Grapevine jail, a representative for Grapevine police confirmed. He is expected to make an initial court appearance early Monday.

Hillwood Airways in Fort Worth confirmed to WFAA on Saturday that Brock was no longer with the company.

Federal officials say Brock allegedly was part of the group that unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol.

Brock was identified as wearing a green helmet and tactical vest with patches, a black and camo jacket and beige pants. Officials said he was also holding a white flex cuff, which is typically used by law enforcement to restrain or detain people.

Federal officials said his case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ’s National Security Division, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.