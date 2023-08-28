Roberto Marquez has spent the last few years traveling the world to build crosses and paint murals at natural disasters, mass shootings, and wars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On a day of rest, Roberto Marquez was digging holes to plant three crosses at a vigil for the victims of the Dollar General shooting.

“This is not the only memorial I’m working on," Marquez said.

The last few years, Marquez has traveled around the world to build crosses and paint murals to honor victims of natural disasters, mass shootings, and wars.

“There is more within me that it makes me feel good I don’t expect anything in return,” Marquez said.

Marquez has never had to build a cross for a loved one, but after the first few its become personal.

“If it helps as it is helping these people, they are in pain they need to know people are behind them,” Marquez said.