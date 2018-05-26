MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Stagecoach, Texas officer has been charged with murder.

Robert Lee was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for killing his brother Rocky Lee, Friday evening. Rocky was a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Robert told deputies there was a burglar inside of his home. He then shot the suspect whom officials later identified as Rocky.

57-year-old Rocky was a 26-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of Deputy Rocky Lee, 57. A 26-year HCSO vet, Deputy Lee served at the 1200 Baker St. Jail. He was shot to death Friday night in Stagecoach and the @MCTXSheriff is investigating. Please join us in praying for his family. #hounews pic.twitter.com/dMp7lEtwy1 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 26, 2018

Please pray for the family of an off-duty HCSO Deputy, who was killed tonight in a shooting in the 16000 block of Singletree in Stagegoach, Montgomery County. @SheriffEd_HCSO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/IorhLqpAAg — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 26, 2018

Robert and Rocky were both off-duty during the time of the shooting.

Detectives investigated and they believe the burglary story was false. They say Rocky was at the home to check on his brother's welfare.

Robert's bond was set at $500,000. The case is being investigated by MCSO, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.

