MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Stagecoach, Texas officer has been charged with murder.
Robert Lee was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for killing his brother Rocky Lee, Friday evening. Rocky was a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Robert told deputies there was a burglar inside of his home. He then shot the suspect whom officials later identified as Rocky.
57-year-old Rocky was a 26-year veteran of the sheriff's office.
Robert and Rocky were both off-duty during the time of the shooting.
Detectives investigated and they believe the burglary story was false. They say Rocky was at the home to check on his brother's welfare.
Robert's bond was set at $500,000. The case is being investigated by MCSO, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.