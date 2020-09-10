Multiple booths catch fire at Texas Renaissance Festival

Crews were called from six different fire departments to put the fire out.

TODD MISSION, Texas — A food booth at the Texas Renaissance Festival caught fire on Friday. The fire then moved to two other food booths.

Firefighters from Plantersville/Stoneham, Magnolia, Todd Mission, Whitehall, Tri-County and Rolling Hills Fire Departments helped put out the fire. The crews and the festival workers are now cleaning up the space.

The three booths that caught fire were destroyed. Two others had damage, but were able to be saved. No one was hurt.

BREAKING: A fire started at the Texas Renaissance Festival ; WHAT WE KNOW: 1) The fire started at around 2:42 p.m. 2) it was put out by Plantersville, Madisonville & Magnolia VFDs 3) No injuries or fatalities 4) 3 food booths were lost 5) The festival WILL open tomorrow — KAGS News (@KAGSnews) October 9, 2020