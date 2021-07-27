TGH Urgent Care says data breach may have impacted 558 patients

TGH Urgent Care says its thinks a former employee had taken photos of some patients' credit card information and/or driver's licenses.

TAMPA, Fla. — A former employee is accused of taking photos of patients' driver's licenses and credit card information, according to TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

TGH says they think the former employee took pictures of three people's personal information while working alone on Sept. 9, at the intake window of its Seminole location. The hospital system adds it does not think the former worker took any other personal information from patients.

Out of an abundance of caution, TGH says it notified everyone whose charts were accessed by this employee between August 3, 2020, and September 9, 2020.

Those who could have been impacted have been offered fraud alert and credit monitoring services through SONTIQ, Inc. Anyone who chooses not to enroll in the credit monitoring service and would rather keep an eye on their credit score should contact one of the three major credit reporting companies directly.

Anyone who needs helps with SONTIQ, Inc. services can call the SONTIQ, Inc. helpline 1-800-405-6108 and provide the fraud specialist with the unique code TGH Urgent Care provided. All other questions should be directed to Chris Hale-Templeton with TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track by phone at 813-925-1903, or by e-mail.

TGH says it has made immediate enhancements to its systems, security and practices, including training. It says it has re-educated its workers on the importance of maintaining the privacy and security of all patient information and reporting any suspicious activity.