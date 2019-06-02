TAMPA, Fla. — After more than two years of delays, the Tampa Housing Authority’s “Tempo at Encore" is finally open, despite ongoing construction issues.

"It's taken a lot longer than we wanted it to take. But you know, you want to make sure you get it right,” said THA CEO Jerome Ryans.

Tempo is one of several mixed-income buildings in the Encore development along Central Avenue in downtown Tampa. It replaced the Central Park Village public housing units, which were demolished years ago to make room for updated housing.

“(We’ve) got 203 units over here" at Tempo, said Ryans. “There are literally thousands of people on various waiting lists, including the housing authority … Affordable housing is a major, major need in this community.”

Jasmine Pope has been on the waiting list for Tempo for more than two years. When she went by the leasing office on Wednesday, she learned she was still No. 54 on the list.

"It's very frustrating if you had in mind as a goal that this is where you wanted to move,” she said.

Tempo was supposed to be fully ready more than two years ago but was plagued with construction problems from the contractor THA hired to build it.

“Leaking windows, upside down, windows not put in properly. It (would) rain, (they) didn't bother to put anything over the windows open and all of that, raining inside of the building, leaky walls, you name it. It was a mess,” said Ryans. “We decided to fire them."

The housing authority says workers are still finishing about a dozen units at Tempo.

Crews also hope to add more affordable units near the Hillsborough River over the next few years through the massive West River project.

