'Thank you' meals given to front line cafeteria and school workers

TAMPA, Fla. — Front line cafeteria and school workers got a special surprise on Wednesday -- "Thank you" meals for all the hard work over the last several weeks.
They've been out making sure students get meals.
WeSeeU, the Dungy Family Foundation and Mr. Henry "Shake" Washington teamed up with local restaurants to make sure they get fed as well. Local restaurants that stepped in to help provide meals included Fresh Kitchen, The Nocturnal Group, Bavaro's, Chicken Salad Chick and Little Greek.
"Those individuals are out there, with the gloves and the masks and making sure the kids can eat and I'm sure the families appreciate it. But we wanted to take an extra step and just make sure we say thank you," said Tanya Cross with WeSeeU Inc.
The meals were given out at Edison Elementary School in Tampa. They'll be out at another school again next week.
