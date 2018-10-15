TAMPA, Fla. -- Comedian Trevor Noah is going on his first arena tour next year, and one of his stops includes the Yuengling Center.

Noah's 23-city tour will stop in Tampa on Jan. 20. Other tour cities include Cincinnati, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

The comedian and late-night host is known around the world for his hilarious and insightful take on politics and current events. Noah was born in South Africa during the end of apartheid, and he often references his childhood in his social commentary on The Daily Show.

Besides The Daily Show, Noah is also a stand-up comic and author of Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $35-$95.

