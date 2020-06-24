The Dali Museum reopens to members today with 2 new exhibits

Members of the public will be able to visit again starting July 1.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We could all use a little inspiration and art right now, so why not plan your next trip to the museum?

The Dali Museum is reopening to members Wednesday with new hours, new exhibits, and of course new safety measures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The general public will be welcomed back on July 1. You will need to buy tickets in advance, which you can do online.

Dali representatives say their goal is to provide solace, inspire reflection, and create connections.

"We believe the arts are a tool for transformation. They can bring together a community, help us reimagine it, and arm us with the will to make it better," said Dr. Hank Hine, executive director of the Museum. "The Dalí can serve as an essential part of the healing of our region."

You'll notice a few changes when you visit including:

Reduced capacity and enforced physical distancing

Temperature checks for all staff and visitors

Masks required for all staff and visitors

No-touch and reduced-touch interactions (cards only, no cash)

Hand-sanitizer and plexi screens throughout the museum

The museum will also be running on new hours:

Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday)

Senior Hours - Wednesday and Thursday 10 to 11 a.m.

Healthcare workers receive free admission July 1-5

When the museum opens, two new exhibits will also be on display.

'Dalí's Sacred Science: Religion and Mysticism' include more than 50 mixed-media works that showcase Dalí's own spiritual pursuit and the universal human aspiration to connect with a world beyond.

'At Home with Dalí' features a photographic reveal of the personal life of Dalí and his wife Gala in their homeland of Spain from five photographers.

You can find more information needed to plan your visit here.

