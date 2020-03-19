SARASOTA, Fla. — Manatee and Sarasota counties joined a growing number of places deciding to close their public beaches.

Leaders from both counties made the announcement at a joint press conference. The decision came after counties around the area also decided to shut down the beaches to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Beaches in Manatee County are set to close Friday at 6 a.m. Sarasota County beaches are set to shut down at 6 a.m. Saturday.

County leaders said the decision came after neighboring counties announced closures, causing concern for the foot traffic that would be driven to their shorelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out guidelines over the weekend encouraging people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people.

Pinellas County also made the decision to close beaches to help limit the spread of coronavirus Thursday evening as well.

RELATED: Coronavirus frequently asked questions: Answers to your COVID-19 questions

RELATED: Pinellas County will close all beaches amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Clearwater Beach to close earlier than planned amid coronavirus pandemic



What other people are reading right now: