Neighbors apprehensive about potential for Don CeSar to add 10,000-square-foot conference room

St. Pete Beach board members did not discuss the hotel's proposed expansion in Wednesday's meeting.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The historical Don CeSar is looking to expand its building to add a new ballroom that will be able to host large events such as weddings and conferences.

However, neighbors in the area are apprehensive about the hotel's plans.

The general manager of The Don CeSar, Thomas Fraher, first spoke in front of the St. Pete Beach Historic Preservation Board to introduce the expansion that includes a 10,000-square-foot conference room back in October.

Hotel leadership has already submitted the permit and application for the new addition to the hotel's north side, which could also be used as a ballroom to host weddings and large events.

"As we look at the future of The Don [Cesar] we want to ensure it's relevant," Fraher said in the October board meeting. "So we're honoring the past and the historical features of the hotel as we continue forth to making sure the property is relevant to our current customer base as well as the locals that certainly come to enjoy all the experiences that The Don [CeSar] offers."

The 10,000 square foot space will include one level of usable space above a covered parking lot.

St. Pete Beach city leaders are expected to discuss if the hotel's proposal falls in line with city rules. While The Don CeSar officials believe the proposed expansion does, neighbors in the area say otherwise.

Neighbors of St. Pete Beach near the hotel believe the expansion is motivated by profit and will create more traffic and noise.