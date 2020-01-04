The Florida Aquarium in Tampa celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday with a parade of animals -- practicing social distancing, of course.

While the aquarium is currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration wasn't going to be put on hold. The aquarium's African penguins, an endangered sea turtle, an octopus and otters all attended.

Since opening day on March 31, 1995, 17 million people have visited the aquarium. Nearly 1.8 million students have also visited the aquarium, taking part in educational programs.

The Florida Aquarium also established itself as a leader in saving wildlife and local conservation.

"The Florida Aquarium has served as a pillar of the community and catalyst for change over the past 25 years," said Roger German, President and CEO of The Florida Aquarium. "During this time, we've created meaningful memories and connections with guests of all ages and from locations across the globe through our engaging, world-class exhibit experiences."

RELATED: Florida attractions and parks to tour virtually while you're stuck at home

RELATED: Florida Aquarium, Glazer Children's Museum, MOSI and more to close amid coronavirus concerns

The Florida Aquarium has tentative plans to reopen May 11.

In the meantime, the aquarium has daily Facebook Live broadcasts showcasing its animals, care specialists and educational programs.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter