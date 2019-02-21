CLEARWATER, Fla. — Several Pinellas County breweries have teamed up to help Habitat for Humanity by doing what they do best: brewing beer.

Dissent Craft Brewing, Flying Boat Brewing Co. and Big Storm Brewing Co. worked together on a Belgian Wit beer called 'The House that Beer Built.'

The goal is to raise $50,000, through sales for Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County.

Since 1985, Habitat for Humanity has used locally raised funds to construct over 500 homes for families in Pinellas. Volunteers along with future homeowners, build the non-profit homes that are sold with a zero-interest loan.

"I think everyone likes to drink beer, and everyone likes helping people," Co-owner of Big Storm Brewing, L.G. Govoni said. "So it's kind of a natural marriage of the two, when you can pull that off."

Just over 30 kegs of 'The House that Beer Built' was brewed. You can find the specially-brewed beer at Dissent Craft brewing, Flying Boat Brewing Co. and Big Storm Brewing Co.

