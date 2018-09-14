VENICE BEACH, Fla. -- Once upon a time, Florida was underwater for millions of years and home to the megalodon, one of the largest predators to exist on earth.

It was believed to be as big as three full grown great white sharks, a creature so terrifying that Hollywood made a movie about it.

"The Meg" starring Jason Statham imagines what would happen if the monster still roamed the ocean.

The prehistoric shark has been extinct for 2.6 million years, but its teeth can be found in Florida’s waters today. And divers, like Dan Reynolds from Kentucky, come to Venice Beach from all over hoping to find them.

“I'm hoping to find that 4- to 5-inch meg tooth and one that’s in good condition," Reynolds said "Boy, wouldn’t that top off this trip to Florida if I can find that today.”

It’s not easy, but it’s possible. Capt. Jamie Bostwick of Aristakat Charters has done it.

“This is one of my biggest teeth that I found," Bostwick said, showing his clients. "It's 5 ½ inches, so that means that’s like a 50-foot shark.”

Now, it was Reynolds' turn to try.

After 45 minutes underwater, he came back to the surface with a 3 ½ inch meg tooth.

Reynolds says he’ll be back for bigger teeth, but for now he’s content to have come as close as he ever will to the megalodon.

"I’ll go home and I’ll be happier than normal," Dan said.

