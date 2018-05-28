Pictures of immigrant children sleeping on the floor of a detention center are making rounds on social media. They’re real, but they’re being taken out of context.

Some are posting them to say these are children who were separated from their immigrant parents at the border by the Trump administration.

But these pictures are from 2014, when there was an influx of unaccompanied minors coming into the U.S. from Central America.

That’s not to say the current administration isn’t separating immigrant children from their parents. Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced they would.

"If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child may be separated from you as required by law," Sessions said.

Numbers from the federal government show some 700 minors have been separated from their immigrant parents since October.

And what’s adding fuel to people’s outrage over this is that the government admitted to losing track of 1,475 immigrant children last year. But again, those children were mostly minors who came to the US without their parents.

Something else you should know about that number is a result of calls from the federal government to follow up with those children. Out of more than 7,000 officials called, they couldn't reach more than 1,400 and that may be because some of them are with parents who are undocumented themselves and are avoiding contact with authorities.

But the uncertainty is still there and people are wondering why the federal government is taking children away from their parents if they have shown to lose track of them in the past.

All of this has led to the creation of the hashtag #wherearethechildren, with protests planned for next month.

