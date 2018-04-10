LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Here’s the scoop: A Manatee County creamery is offering CBD oil-infused dessert options for people fighting pain, namely cancer.

Heavenly Hash Creamery was founded by an oncology nurse and an ice cream maker.

Owner Susan Scherer said she had been through hundreds of interactions with cancer patients and their families and saw a need for better nutrition. Her friend introduced her to Matt Eastman, who happened to study agriculture at Penn State and they got the idea to get cannabis-infused ice cream on the market.

CBD is a hemp extract, but it is not THC, the chemical that gets you high. It does stimulate the appetite, causing the legendary "munchies" marijuana users experience.

Heavenly Hash Creamery’s executive board also consists of all veterans. Scherer said she hoped the ice cream can help veterans dealing with PTSD.

“I want this to be the premier edible company,” Scherer said.

The creamery opened its doors in February, and since then the business has been booming.

Scherer said business had really taken off.

“Business is very good. It’s exploding more than we ever imagined,” she said.

Not only is Heavenly Hash Creamy a clever and catchy name, but to Scherer, it had a special meaning.

“My husband died last September, and he was pretty entrepreneurial. So, I thought, ‘Oh he’s in heaven…heavenly hash… Heavenly Hash Creamery!’” Scherer explained.

She was also pretty proud of the phone number the business secured: 1-833-423-9333, or 1-833-ICE-WEED.

Not only does the ice cream taste fantastic and simulate taste buds to give patients the benefits of CBD oil, but it’s also high in protein and fat to help patients keep weight on and heal faster, she said.

The ice creams come in seven different flavors: French vanilla, creamy cocoa, mango, mint chocolate chip, lemon blueberry, strawberry swirl and salted caramel. The all-natural gourmet ice cream infused with CBD oil-derived from hemp. They are sold in single serving five-ounce containers with the option of 20mg, 40mg or 60mg of CBD.

PHOTO: Heavenly Hash Creamery

They’re not stopping at ice cream. Scherer said they were expanding to pets with a Kibbles and Cream product.

Scherer said there is no medical marijuana card necessary to get a scoop, and they also dry-ship products to customers.

