TAMPA, Fla. -- One of the greatest rock groups in history is coming to Amalie Arena this year.

The Who's 'Moving On!' tour hits 29 cities, including Tampa on Sept. 22. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday through Live Nation.

Later this year, The Who will also be releasing an album of new songs for the first time in 13 years. This tour is the band's first since their 2017 Las Vegas residency.

"The Who are touring again in 2019. Roger (Daltrey) christened this tour Moving On! I love it," Guitarist Pete Townshend said in a release. "It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

On stage with singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Townshend will be guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey. Local orchestras from around the U.S. and Canada will also be joining the group.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Amalie Arena box office, Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.com. Tickets prices are $63-$304.

Click here for more information about The Who's Tampa stop.

