TAMPA, FL. - Shuffle, the Heights Shuffleboard Society is Tampa's newest place to play shuffleboard.

Started by friends Jennifer Montgomery and Danielle O’Connor, the facility features four indoor-regulation size shuffleboard courts, a beer and wine bar, and an upscale concession stand.

Shuffle is open to everyone from the serious shuffleboard player to families looking to have a little fun.

It cost $10 per person, per hour to play. Games are half-off during happy hour, 4-7p.m., Monday-Friday.

If your looking for something to do for Mother’s Day, moms can play for free on Sunday.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP