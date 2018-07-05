TAMPA, FL. - Shuffle, the Heights Shuffleboard Society is Tampa's newest place to play shuffleboard.

Started by friends Jennifer Montgomery and Danielle O’Connor, the facility features four indoor-regulation size shuffleboard courts, a beer and wine bar, and an upscale concession stand.

Shuffle is open to everyone from the serious shuffleboard player to families looking to have a little fun.

It cost $10 per person, per hour to play. Games are half-off during happy hour, 4-7p.m., Monday-Friday.

If your looking for something to do for Mother’s Day, moms can play for free on Sunday.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP