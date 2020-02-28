Have weekend plans yet? If you don’t, we’ve got you covered.

There are a ton of great events happening in the growing Tampa Bay area. Here’s a look at some of them:

In Pasco County, the Crab & Shrimp Festival is at Sunwest Park Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 1.

Specific hours are:

Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 .p.m

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features two days and three nights of live bands, beachfront views and delicious seafood. It costs $5 cash to get in but you can get a weekend pass for $8 online. Kids 12 and under are free. Keep in mind it’s at Sunwest Park which has a $5 per day parking fee. Bring exact change or you can use a credit card to pay. Also, we recommend you bring your own chairs and blankets.

In Tampa, the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts boasts a new location this year at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. This is one of America’s highest-rated outdoor fine art and crafts shows. The best part? It’s free. With its new location, there are multiple parking garages where you can park downtown. However, there will be free continuous shuttles running from the Poe Garage. There will also be a dedicated water taxi and bike valet available, and an Uber discount code: GFA2020.

In Manatee County, there’s the Cornhole and Cocktails Festival in Palmetto. This adults-only event costs $50 per person and includes food tastings, wine and beer tastings, live music and of course a cornhole competition. It’s at the Manatee County Fairgrounds at Veterans Hall and parking is free.

A few other events happening this weekend are:

Dunedin Downtown Market

Treasure Island Friday Morning Market

Home & Garden Flea Market

Florida Strawberry Festival

Universoul Circus

USF Public Art Walking Tour

Up Up and Away Florida Hot Air Balloon Festival

And the Skyway 10K is this Sunday.10News is a proud sponsor. Come by Tropicana Field for a day full of free, family-friendly fun!

