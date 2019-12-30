SARASOTA, Fla — Months after a shooing in Sarasota, deputies have arrested a third person.

Charron Xavier Demarquis Martin, 24, is charged with murder.

Deputies say, on March 8, he killed a man during a robbery – but he's not the only person accused of the crime. Sean Thomas, 21, and a 17-year-old were arrested in September.

Christopher Ramos was found dead at a home in Sarasota. He had been shot four times.

Detectives used cell phone GPS data to put Thomas and the teenager near the scene at the time of the shooting. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, there is proof they were less than 100 feet from Ramos' home.

Martin is being held without bond. Deputies say he admitted to being involved in the robbery but denied shooting Ramos.

According to a probable cause affidavit, he told detectives Sean Thomas pulled the trigger.

